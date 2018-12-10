Whatever happened to Christmas.

Have you ever planned a huge event that you were so excited about and wanted to get it just right? Like an engagement party or anniversary party? Or a wedding?

As the big day approaches you are full of joyful anticipation and even though you’re busy with all the details, you try to enjoy as much of it as you can, relishing the moments, taking it all in. Then the day comes and the excitement fades.

I mean, you prepped, planned, worked toward, and looked forward to it for so long that now life feels empty. So, you slowly make your way back to the daily grind and give yourself over to the boring duties of the day.

It’s finally December, Christmas season and no energy to welcome the festivities. Well, as a child, I couldn’t believe that Christmas morning would actually come to pass, it meant the world to us. But now, it doesn’t feel the same. Whatever happened to the jolly mood?

When we gathered together around and ate too much like we always do. We took way too many pictures that our relatives use as blackmail now that we are adults, and you wouldn’t want the dirty toothless or brown teethed photos of little you leaked for the whole world to see.

We made lots of preparation in anticipation. Vendors would paint the town red with those ‘jingle bells’ songs playing everywhere. Then you knew it was actually December.

I’ll admit it, today’s Christmas isn’t Christmas for me, until after Christmas. Well, after Christmas day anyway. When you notice that the normal routine is about to begin.

Some of us may choose to use up those vacation hours we’ve earned to recuperate from yet another busy season. And yet maybe for some, nothing will change. Maybe Christmas is just another day. Maybe even a day you dread.

Maybe you just get too overwhelmed with everything. But I must admit though, I miss the old days when Christmas was Christmas, hey Santa are you listening? When we’d actually decorate the house with balloons and those mushino mushino decorations.

And actually get new outfits (we’d all get same outfits in different colours) to brag about that day in church. Then after church? Feast and adjourn with ice cream or was it coloured ice? Whatever happened to Christmas, sigh!