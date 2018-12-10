Uni lasses, respect broke hostel chaps

Truth be told, sponsors have made it difficult to impress campo damsels. These people have used their money to disrupt the entire girlfriend economy in the campus.

There’s no way a double-decker ninja who eats chicken when the HELB coins are in and eats like chicken a week later, will compete with a brute that switches cars every fortnight. Here’s the good news, however.

These mamas will only be ‘concubined.’ They shall not be ‘wifed.’ Which means, a few years down the line, y’all prospectively good husbands will be so hard to find. For these mistresses, finding a good man will be so hard, that we think of opening up a ‘husband supermarket’ where they will go to find reprieve.

Yeah, right! A supermarket, hubby store of sorts; for those lasses who raised standards while in campo, walked with peoples’ grandfathers and are now attending former classmates’ weddings every Saturday as if they have been converted to tents.

So this lady, who despised humble beginnings, will walk to the hubby store where she will hope to meet a man. In the store, she will be told that she can only visit it once. She is also told that the place has five floors and attributes of men increase as one goes higher. The catch? She can only visit each floor once. No turning back.

So, this sponsee with all sorts of standards walks to floor one and reads; “These men are good cooks and have average jobs.” The average is not the place to descend to, from all the luxuries of sponsorship. Next stop, for two; “These men are good cooks, average jobs and have a sense of humour.” Who cares about humour? “I want a rich man!”

On the third floor, she is welcomed by the signboard reading: “These men are loving, good cooks, hard working and have lots of visions.” She hasn’t seen anywhere inscribed, ‘rich’ and walks up to the next floor.

There she sees, “Handsome men, great cooks, charming personalities, fresh post-graduates, full of prospects, did well in school, working for good companies, yet to become rich, but have lots of dreams.”

She remembers that attributes increase as one goes higher. “It’s all about the money, ain’t messing with broke dudes!”

In the next floor, she sees; “You have reached the last floor. There are no men here. It is an empty room that is purposeful to show you that you are so materialistic in thinking that you are difficult to please. Please use the lift to exit the building!”

Moral of the story: belief in the dreams of that broke bloke who spends time in the hostel trying to repair his aged laptop. One day, both of you may drive Microsoft out of business!