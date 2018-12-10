NEWSWORLD

Bongo suffered stroke, says Gabon VP

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo.

Libreville, Sunday

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo (pictured), out of the country since falling ill in October, suffered a stroke, his vice president said, providing the first official details of his illness.

The 59-year-old leader left the hospital in Morocco earlier this month and is recovering at a private residence in the capital Rabat after weeks of silence about his condition.

Vice President Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou said Bongo had suffered a cerebrovascular accident or CVA, commonly known as a stroke.

“Nobody should rejoice over the death or illness of another, those who have never known a CVA, pray to God that they never know one,” Moussavou said in a speech in Franceville in the south of the country on Saturday.

“I would not wish it on anyone, not even my worst enemy.”

Lack of official news after Bongo fell ill at an economic forum in Saudi Arabia on October 24 sparked speculation the Gabonese leader was incapacitated or even dead.

A presidential spokesman had initially talked briefly of severe fatigue when referring to Bongo’s illness.  Official statements did not give details of his condition.  -AFP

