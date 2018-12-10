Rural households to benefit from Unilever, Azuri initiative

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

Rural households are positioned to benefit from a new off-grid project designed to help the public access consumer goods and services via pay-as-you-go solar. This follows the launch of a mobile e-voucher system by pay-as-you-go solar company, Azuri and consumer goods company, Unilever.

The system powered by telecommunications provider Safaricom has been developed to ensure wide coverage across the most remote areas.

Customers who purchase a Quad solar home lighting system will receive an e-voucher for free Sunlight washing powder for every week they top up their pay-as-you-go solar system. They can redeem the vouchers at any participating kiosk or trader.

Snehar Shah, Azuri General manager for East Africa said this is an example of how the firm is helping rural consumers access modern services and goes beyond just providing lighting as a service.

“Through our collaboration with leading consumer and telco companies such as Unilever and Safaricom, off-grid households are finally enjoying the benefits that technology and modern living can bring, powered by solar,” he said at the official launch in Busia county.

Home Care Marketing Director at Unilever East Africa, Anthony Esyalai said that the company through its Sunlight Brand is proud to leverage its vast distribution networks to help connect more Kenyans onto the grid while at the same time providing a product that allows them to look after their families and their homes in a more hygienic way.

Azuri and Unilever announced earlier this year that they were teaming up to bring solar to millions of more off-grid homes across Kenya and, with that, modern goods and services to enhance family life. It is estimated that more than 600 million people in Africa currently have no access to electricity.