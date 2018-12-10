Safaricom faces probe over M-Pesa disruption

Fred Aminga @famiga

The State is investigating risks posed by mobile money transfer service M-Pesa outages with information Cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru ordering Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to probe Safaricom.

This follows a breakdown of M-Pesa services since Saturday causing uproar across the country as millions of Kenyans who leverage on the platform were unable to transact business for several hours.

“The Ministry has instructed CA to liaise with CBK and investigate the cause of this outage and forward a report to the government, including remedial measures Safaricom will take to ensure this outage does not happen in the future,” Mucheru said in a statement.

Database degradation

According to Safaricom the loss of service which left many people without the vital service was a result of “a database degradation” which made the system unstable.

“At 19.04 hours, we experienced an outage on M-Pesa services due to a slow database response, which resulted in a reduction in the number of transactions being processed,” read a statement from Safaricom, adding that the services were back at 22.53 hours. This reoccurred again yesterday morning at 07.19 hours.

However, throughout Sunday, most people who spoke to People Daily said there were times when the services were not available. “We deeply regret any inconvenience caused and we will give an update once our services are available,” a statement from Safaricom read.

The outages have raised concerns about the stability of the system which controls about 80 per cent of mobile money transactions in the country with calls for stability even as the probe begins.

Financial sector analyst John Kirimi said the biggest lesson from this outage is informed by the understanding of the importance of M-Pesa to the economy, and the centrality of the system to Kenya’s economic security, hence the need for caution.

Financial sector

“This is a national security issue. M-Pesa is big and controls a huge chunk of the Kenyan financial operations. We should be thinking how we can quickly respond to any downtime,” he said, adding that to spread the risk, the issue of dominance should also be looked into with a view to empowering the other providers.

The ICT ministry has now asked users of mobile money services to have alternatives for safety in case of such disruptions in future. “Even as we ensure mobile service providers give uninterrupted services, we urge mobile money users to have redundancies to ensure continued services,” said the CS in a statement.

CA board chair Ngene Gituku says the regulator will engage CBK with a view to ensuring that ICT firms operating mobile money services have adequate redundancy measures to guarantee 100 per cent service uptime.

He also said CA awaits a formal explanation from Safaricom on the cause of the outage and measures and actions put in place to avoid a recurrence.

Co-operative society

Gititu farmers from Kiambu county sold 42 bags grade AA at Sh56,375 ($550) and 32 bags of Grade PB at Sh35,977.50 ($351) per 50 kilograms. Marua Factory of Rutuma Farmers Co-operative Society from Nyeri county traded 32 bags of Grade AA and nine bags of Grade AB at Sh46,227 ($451) and Sh35, 670 ($348) respectively.

Chesiro Farmers Co-operative Society from Bungoma county which had 33 bags of Grade AA fetched Sh43,767.50 ($427) while Grade AB realised Sh35, 875 ($350) per 50kg bag.

Daniel Mbithi, the NCE chief executive officer said prices are likely to increase further in the coming sales following delivery of quality beans from Mt Kenya and other regions.

“There is a lot of improvement in terms of quality of coffee being delivered this year despite the national prices remained low,” he said.

Sasini Company General manager in charge of coffee operations, James Muriithi said the new prices were as a result of intensive farmers training and observation of good agricultural practices.

Aggressive training

“The impressive prices were achieved following rigorous and aggressive training of farmers. Equally, the inspiring price is further attributed to the good working relationship between society management committees and agronomists from Sasini Company,” he said.

“Our commitment in working with farmers has finally paid dividends to the latter,” Mureithi added. Coffee milled and marked by Sasini was classified as the highest quality in all grades. During the December 4 auction day, Mbithi said the average price of coffee offered for sale reached Sh20,580.54 ($201.77) compared to Sh18,368.16 ($180.08) per 50kg bag last week.

Unlike last year where the rainfall was above the 10-year average of 170mm, this year scenario has been characterised by low rainfall.

Kenya is reputed globally for production of fine Arabica coffee which normally fetches the highest prices at the international market.