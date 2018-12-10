Lusaka laughs off western Kenya politicians’ 2022 presidency bid

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has dismissed political leaders from western region who have declared to vie for the presidency in 2022.

Lusaka said Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi were “jokers who could not go anywhere”.

Speaking at Kabula village in Bumula constituency, Lusaka said the three had no capacity to win the presidential election and that their bids will only lead the Luhya community into opposition.

He instead asked them to team up with Deputy President William Ruto to form the next government if they mean well to the Luhya community.

Frontrunner

“At the moment Ruto is the front-runner, so they should team up with him or else they make the community remain in opposition forever,’’ said Lusaka. He said the leaders should first unite themselves and the community before declaring to go for higher seats in 2022.