Makueni hospital to reduce maternal, child mortality

Winnie Maganga and PSCU

The recently commissioned Makueni Mother and Child Hospital is now the third biggest maternal hospital in the country after Nakuru’s which has a 250-bed capacity and the Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

The state-of-the-art facility within the 24-acre County Referral Hospital, commissioned by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta last Thursday, has been under construction for the last five years at a cost of Sh135 million.

Facilities in the new hospital include a nursery with 80 baby cots, two theatres, nine incubators, six delivery beds, ultrasound and imaging facilities, aqua birth facilities, various wards for mothers and babies, laboratory, a pharmacy, a phototherapy unit, twin operating theatre services and other services targeting the reproductive health.

Health care

Hosted by Governor Kivutha Kibwana, his wife Nazi and a host of other local leaders during the event in Wote town, the First Lady commended the county government for completing the project and for making the Universal Health Care agenda a priority.

“This shows how the county governments are complementing the National government in the expansion of health facilities in actualising universal health coverage,” she said.

She urged mothers to enrol for “Linda Mama” programme to benefit from free treatment. “I am optimistic that the new facility will greatly contribute in reversing both maternal and child mortality in the region.”

Besides Makueni, the new hospital will serve mothers and children from the four neighbouring counties of Machakos, Kitui, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

The First Lady appealed to mothers in Makueni and the neighbouring counties to take advantage of the new facility for their reproductive healthcare needs.

She also acknowledged the important role played by health professionals saying the success of the country’s health care delivery is largely dependent on the constant supply of health workers, especially nurses and community health workers.

“The mother to child hospital is equipped with aqua birth facilities which will help mothers in easing labour pains and this makes the hospital the first public hospital to offer such services,” said Kibwana.