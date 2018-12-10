Why I will not reveal Assembly secrets

MCA Gwinso

Although we were meant to be away on Christmas recess, we were all in the County Assembly. The Speaker had recalled us from our break saying there was a very important and urgent matter we needed to discuss. My efforts to get wind of what the matter was boring no fruit, so like many of my colleagues, I was dying with anxiety.

“Honourable Members, I have called you here for an important issue,” said the Speaker. “The Building Bridges Initiative is set to visit our county and we need to come up with a common stand,” he said. I could sense a wave of disappointment sweeping through the House — the question in everybody’s mind seemed to be whether this was a matter serious enough to make us interrupt our holiday. It was MCA Matayo who voiced this.

“Bwana Speaker, is this all you called us here for?” “Yes,” responded the Speaker. Murmurs of dissatisfaction spread in the House. “Order, Members,” shouted the Speaker. “Let us discuss this issue and dispense with it.” MCA Matata, who rarely spoke in the House, rose to his feet.

“Speaker, since this matter does not concern all of us, why not just involve those with rivers in their wards? They are the ones who need to build bridges,” he said, provoking peals of laughter. The MCA seemed at a loss as to what the mirth was all about until someone seated next to him whispered something to him.

“Mr Speaker, this thing is simple. Let’s just tell these people we want the Ward Development Fund immediately,” said MCA Colleta. Her contribution received a thunderous applause.

“Ok, any other view?” asked the Speaker. “Nooo!” we all roared back. “Who will speak on our behalf?” MCA Pinto was chosen for his eloquence, and the matter was settled. However, before the Speaker could adjourn the session, MCA Matayo shot up once more.

“Mr Speaker, when you called us here, I thought it was something to do with our allowances. Now that our colleagues in the National Assembly are demanding for higher allowances, why should we be left behind?” “Parliament does not have the monopoly of demanding for higher pay,” he thundered.

When I saw the Speaker consulting with the House officials, I knew he was not comfortable with the issue. And true to my thoughts, he stood and began, “This is not a matter we can discuss today. It is not within…” His voice was however drowned in shouts of “No! No! No!” I sympathised with the man.

“Mr Speaker, please allow the members to ventilate on the issue,” said MCA Pinto. “But on one condition, let us keep the media out of this. We all saw how badly they reported the MPs’ activities in Parliament.” I did not see the sense in this, and so I protested immediately. “I think we cannot do without the media. They are the ones who will give voice to our demands,” I declared.

However, I found myself a lone ranger. The House unanimously agreed that the media fellows be asked to leave the House immediately.“Now let us talk,” said MCA Matayo. “We need House allowance and spouse allowance. MCA Pinto added his voice. “We also need bad publicity allowance. We are always portrayed as greedy and corrupt, yet everybody knows we are not.” Another thunderous applause.

Although I shared my colleagues’ concerns, I felt some of the demands were unrealistic and would paint us in bad light. I once again caught the Speaker’s eye and voiced my thoughts.

“Members, let’s be reasonable. Why do we need a house allowance when all of us stay in our homes?” I thought I heard a few tongues clicking. Then I felt someone tug me by my jacket from behind.

“MCA Gwinso, we know you are eyeing 5the governor’s seat, and you hope he will say ‘Gwinso tosha’. That is why you want to please him,” said MCA Chonjo. This remark hurt me. While it was true I had some gubernatorial ambitions, I did not see how what I had said could be linked to my ambitions.

“Gwinso, you are a well-known sell-out,” said a heckler, who is also rumoured to harbour ambitions for the highest seat in the county. “And if all we have discussed in here leaks to the press, we shall know who is responsible.”

I regretted having opened my mouth in the House that day. At the end of the session, the House had a list of a dozen allowances to demand. I won’t reveal the list here lest I be accused of leaking our County Assembly secrets. Sisemi kitu. [email protected]