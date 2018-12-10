Step up operation to tame matatu madness

A month after the revival of Michuki rules to return sanity to the matatu sector, it is opportune time to take stock of the operation. It is time to look at the scorecard and see whether the country is making progress. What has worked and what hasn’t?

The unruliness and noise that were a ubiquitous feature are gone. There is no more blaring of music and lewd videos in dark matatus.

The tints that used to cover windows, creating a dark environment inside matatus are also gone. These dark matatus provided the perfect environment for all manner of criminal activities, including drug sale and abuse, and has seen criminals hijack and rob passengers with the full connivance of the matatu crew.

Uniforms, badges and photographs are back. Further, the hangers-on who usually spent their day crowding matatu doors, harassing and pick-pocketing passengers have also disappeared.

So, it is fair to say there has been some progress. However, given the level of expectations the Interior Cabinet secretary, Fred Matiangi had raised, and the level of compliance needed to create a truly efficient and safe public transport system in Kenya, there is still a long way to go.

Some rules have been ignored, and the old order largely still prevails.

Speed governors have been completely ignored. Matatus whose speed gadgets are working are those that had them previously. In other words, enforcement of the speed governors requirement has not even begun. Indeed, most matatus, in Nairobi and other routes, are driven at astronomical speed.

No wonder surveys and data have narrowed down speed as one of the biggest contributors to accidents on Kenyan roads. Unerring focus on this one aspect will probably be all that is needed to eliminate fatal matatu accidents. Somebody is sleeping on the job!

Seat belts are a joke, especially in Nairobi matatus! Most never bothered to replace worn out seat belts—a huge chunk of PSVs still have seat belts fitted when Transport minister, the late John Michuki, launched a crackdown 10 years ago. The belts are, therefore, no longer functional. Tales abound of city PSVs that installed bag belts and buckles as seat belts!

Yet, the crackdown was supposed to prioritise such areas. Somebody is not taking their job seriously.

Criminal gangs are still extorting money from matatus at various termini, especially in Nairobi. They do it in full public view because they know nothing will happen to them. This despite warnings by Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett. Now that is impunity.

Further, some unlicensed short-term drivers that matatu owners employ, especially in the estates, are still at work.

Clearly, a lot of work remains to be done. It is time to start phase two of operation. The critical dynamic that will make a difference will be personal supervision and monitoring of implementation by Matiang’i himself.

A key success factor that enabled the late Michuki to achieve near-universal compliance was that he was personally out there, even boarding matatus to check compliance. Matiangi will have to come down and mix it up with the matatus if he wants the crackdown to work.

The third phase will be sustainability. Has a sustainability strategy been developed by all stakeholders involved? This strategy must be heavily dependent on saccos embracing the Michuki rules and enforcing them in their operations as a matter of course. There are saccos that have done so in Kenya, and they offer high standards. To most saccos however, Michuki rules are an irritant to their business. This attitude must change.

Saccos whose drivers willfully ignore the rules should pay a heavy price as a deterrent to others. So, while the start of the enforcement has been slow, it can be enhanced. The fire needs to be fanned.

