Thwart return of dreaded Mungiki

Reports of resurgence of the dreaded and outlawed Mungiki sect in parts of Murang’a, Kiambu and Nairobi counties are distressing and dismaying.

Recent news reports of incidents point to the return of the sect which caused untold misery in Nairobi, Nakuru and Central Kenya a decade ago. Disguised as Gaza, 42 Brothers, Nja Nene (broad field), Usiku (Night) Sacco and Njama (Union), the sect is attempting a comeback just when Kenyans thought it was dead and buried.

In Murang’a, three women have had their throats slit by gang members believed to have used machetes, as a 15-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death in an incident that has baffled many. Murang’a East OCPD Janet Wasige is on record confirming the suspect in the beheading incident belonged to an illegal group but did not mention Mungiki by name.

In the same area, the body of 52-year-old David Macharia was discovered at Kahuro market with deep cuts on the face. Assistant County Commissioner Vincent Kirui told the media that police suspected the mason was killed on his way home by a “criminal gang”.

Local authorities reckon the emergence of the sect has concentrated on the boda-boda transport, abattoirs, public transport and brokers in the banana supply trade.

These are businesses in which many youths find employment. These incidents are enough to compel security and county authorities to sit bolt upright and get back to the drawing board.

It is unacceptable that taxpayers who expect the government to offer them security should live at the mercy of these hoodlums, who thrive on terror and blackmail. It’s also disturbing that citizens going about the task of nation-building should be subjected to this sort of fear, dreading that the villains could strike any time.

It is our plea that leaders and law enforcement agencies find a lasting solution to this menace and hunt down the culprits. It would be useful to find out why Nyumba Kumi, a community policing initiative in the area collapsed, leaving locals at the mercy of the barbaric outlaws.

Going forward, intelligence gathering should be stepped up and individuals with shady and mysterious pasts questioned. In addition, police should use informers to get to the bottom of this resurgence. The sect must not be allowed to rear its ugly head again.