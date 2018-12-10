Responsible lending results in strong economy

Joshua Oigara

For a majority of people, a personal loan represents an opportunity for a better life. For some, that aspiration is realised through a mortgage for a home and for others a loan for school fees is the key to unlocking life’s opportunities.

Whatever the vision of progress might be, the eventual commitment to repay a loan is anchored on the premise of continuous personal growth. The chances of a default for one reason or another is a reality all borrowers live with.

How consumers relate to borrowing and debt, and how financial institutions can respond to those basic borrowing needs has become more vital than ever.

Interestingly, emotional and financial considerations link inextricably in the borrowing process. Generally, predicting loan default is often a difficult task because loans are repaid over a lengthy period of time, during which unforeseen circumstances may arise.

The onus, therefore, is on banks to carry through due diligence to ensure that they don’t extend credit to borrowers who would be able to repay, but also those who are not able to meet their credit obligations at the slight instance of financial trouble.

Conventionally, the credit assessment process for lenders was aimed at avoiding losses to banks. Initially, this was done by way of ensuring there was sufficient equity in any security so that money lent could be recovered in circumstances of default.

Today, due to innovation, lenders look at the credit assessment process in terms of the capacity of the borrower to repay the amount lent from their own resources rather than the realisation of any security, which has given rise to unsecured loans.

With responsible lending, we are agitating for a paradigm shift where credit assessment procedures are no longer about protecting the position of the lender but instead is about protecting the borrowers from financial commitments they can not afford to meet. It would be about saving borrowers from themselves.

Considering that banks are in the centre of the economy, their lending activities have to be aligned with the economy.

Globally, several countries around the world have started on this journey of financial protection and are enacting responsible and sustainable lending laws. The aspect of responsible lending has become increasingly more topical today, especially under the IFRS 9 regime that tightens the lending environment.

Locally, with the tightening lending environment occasioned by the impact of interest rates regulation, responsible lending is a good response not only to borrowers but also to banks and ultimately the economy.

As part of risk assessments, banks have to be responsible for verifying borrowers’ income in all circumstances, having a detailed understanding of expenditure, assessing future affordability, and conducting affordability assessments on guarantors.

Banks play a key role in society and therefore as financial intermediaries, we enable economic activities that can create shared prosperity for current and future generations and that can empower individuals to build better futures.

Closely linked to responsible lending is enhanced transparency. When extending credits to a customer, banks are mandated by law under Consumer Protection Act to explicitly explain to borrowers the breadth of the commitment, so they have the opportunity to understand the risks they are taking.

This entails fairness and pre-contractual disclosure practices that highlights all fees, liabilities or obligations. The journey to responsible lending is not an easy one, but a strategic approach and commitment to change will augment and regenerate the banking sector, to enable the industry better play its part in driving economic growth. – The writer is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of KCB Group.