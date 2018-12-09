WORLD ANTI-GRAFT DAY: EACC Chair mark day in Vihiga County.

As the country marks the World Anti-Corruption day, Kenya has in the recent past tightened the noose around the Cancer that has eaten into the society almost bringing its economy to its knees.

This even as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chairman, Eliud Wakubala, who is marking the day in Vihiga Couny, said that in the last 5 months, EACC has completed investigations into 87 corruption cases and forwarded them to the office of the DPP.

Meanwhile, officials from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the Kenya Pipeline Company(KPC), that were arrested on Friday are expected to be arraigned on Monday.