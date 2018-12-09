PACIFYING THE NORTH: Leaders vow to maintain peace along trouble border

Political leaders, elders and the security team from West Pokot county, have resolved to end conflicts and insecurity along the West Pokot-Turkana common border.

The leaders led by the Governor, Prof. John Lonyangapuo, held peace meetings along the common border of the two counties and witnessed the recovery of 20 goats that had been stolen by the cattle rustlers.

The leaders resolved to restrain the youth, from engaging in the retrogressive culture of cattle rustling, that has led to the deaths of hundreds of people and the loss of countless animals.