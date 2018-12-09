English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

PACIFYING THE NORTH: Leaders vow to maintain peace along trouble border

K24 Tv December 9, 2018
2,585 Less than a minute

Political leaders, elders and the security team from West Pokot county, have resolved to end conflicts and insecurity  along the West Pokot-Turkana common border.

The leaders led by the Governor, Prof. John Lonyangapuo, held  peace meetings along the common border of the two counties and witnessed the recovery of 20 goats that had been stolen by the cattle rustlers.
The leaders resolved to restrain the youth, from engaging in the retrogressive culture of cattle rustling, that has led to the deaths of hundreds of people  and the loss of countless animals.

Show More

Related Articles

December 9, 2018
2,584

WORLD ANTI-GRAFT DAY: EACC Chair mark day in Vihiga County.

December 9, 2018
2,620

LET HER GO!: NAIROBI WOMAN REP E. PASSARIS STORMS HOSPITAL

December 8, 2018
3,081

Uhuru urges Kenyans to adopt religious teachings

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Mohamed Haji
December 8, 2018
3,239

DPP wants Garissa varsity terror suspects placed on defence