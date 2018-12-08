NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Amina appoints taskforce to review textbooks

People Daily December 8, 2018
Education CS Amb Amina Mohamed. Photo/COURTESY

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed has appointed a taskforce to review the Pre-primary and Junior Primary textbooks for the competence-based curriculum (CBC) to guarantee quality of the books.

The seven-member team, to be headed by Mike Eldon, will carry out an immediate assessment of the curriculum instructional materials.

Other members are Walter Ongeti, Mohammed Abdille, Jennifer Kimani, Alice Nderitu, Michelle Karume and Soiya Gecaga.

The team is expected to analyse the evaluation criteria identified in curriculum designs for course textbooks and teachers’ guides. They are also expected to check the relevance of the content to the curriculum, assessment activities,  language use and editorial quality as well as illustrations and layout.

The taskforce will also take a critical look at the curriculum designs for the CBC for early education years to have a clearer understanding of the layout and activities within learning areas and levels.

The team is also expected to review suitability of approved titles for every learning area in accordance with the requirements of the curriculum design and syllabi as well as the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) evaluation criteria.

At the end of the exercise, the Eldon-led team will be expected to write a comprehensive report on its findings and submit the same to Amina.

In October, the Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) defended itself against public criticism over alleged errors in some of the textbooks being used in schools.

Some illustrations circulating in the social media were termed inappropriate but the association said the contents had been blown out of proportion.

