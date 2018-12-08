Court denies city ‘quack’ doctor bail pending case hearing, ruling

A Nairobi court on Friday denied ‘quack’ doctor Mugo wa Wairimu, accused of running a pharmacy illegally, bail pending hearing and determination of the case.

In her ruling, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku said there were strong competitive reasons to deny the accused bail.

“I find that compelling reasons have been provided by the prosecution and the application has merit. I also find that stringent bond terms alone cannot guarantee or safeguard the integrity of the trial process nor guarantee the process of the trial,” she ruled.

Mugo, who will remain in police custody pending the trial, was charged with operating a clinic without a valid certificate, among other counts. He, however, denied the charges and asked the court to release him on bail.

The prosecution opposed his release on bail, saying he may skip court if released and that he is likely to interfere with the witnesses. Mugo’s lawyer Kepha Ojijo had claimed that the charges he was facing warrants him to be released on bond.

The court heard that on November 3, at Millan Health International Limited, Kayole, Nairobi County, jointly with others not before court, he was operating a business illegally. In the second count, Mugo was charged with carrying on the business of a pharmacist in a premises not registered by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Mugo was arrested in Kiambu following an expose on a local TV station, after weeks of evading arrest by swapping SIM cards.

His co-accused Victor Kamunya, 22, and Risper Auma, 19, were last month charged with several offences including operating a pharmacy illegally but were released on November 20, on a Sh200,000 cash bail or Sh500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount each. The case will be mentioned on December 18.