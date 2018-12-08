Ruto asks public officers to carry out duties minus fear

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday asked civil servants to carry out their duties efficiently and without fear, saying the ongoing crusade against corruption only targets those involved in the vice

He assured that no civil servant would be victimised for doing his or her job well and in accordance with the Constitution.

Speaking at Lelboinet Boys High School in Elgeyo Marakwet County, the DP said the war against corruption was a collective responsibility in which all Kenyans must participate if the exercise is to yield fruits.

Ruto also urged politicians to desist from politicising the war against corruption. He was accompanied by Governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Daniel Rono (Keiyo South) and Turkana Women Rep Joyce Emanikor, Principal Secretaries Susan Koech (EAC) and Chris Kiptoo (Trade).

The DP asked the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Judiciary to carry out mandate without fear, blackmail and devoid of mechanisms that could undermine their work.

“Prosecutions and investigations are not political. Such mandates are clear. We should therefore not politicise institutions dealing with prosecutions. They should be left to operate independently without any partisan or regional interests,” he said.

“Courts must also be left to make decisions on the basis of law and justice to avoid undermining the country’s democracy,” he added.

Elsewhere, Ruto said the government will continue to support the Jua Kali sector to align its activities to the Big Four agenda so as to create more jobs for the youth.

“The formation of Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) is our commitment to mainstream and formalise the activities of this sector into our industrialisation programmes,” he said.

Ruto spoke at the 19th EAC Jua Kali/ Nguvu Kazi exhibition dubbed “Support micro, small, medium enterprises, build East Africa” held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu.

He said the government has reviewed how Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvets) will be examining certificate candidates to incorporate skilled individuals in the Jua Kali sector.

“We have given firm instructions to the Tvet Authority and the Technical Qualification Framework Authority now have the mandate to carry out exams in whatever language as long as the candidates have the requisite skills and competence to be examined,” he said.

Ruto said efforts are being made to ensure the Jua Kali sector gets access to the East Africa Community (EAC) markets and Africa’s Continental Free Trade area as well.