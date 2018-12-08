Uhuru urges Kenyans to adopt religious teachings

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to embrace religious teachings to overcome national challenges such as corruption.

Uhuru said if Christians lived correctly, had compassion for the less fortunate and followed Biblical teachings, there would be no corruption and other related vices in the country.

“If we did live in the way of the Bible, we would respect one another. If we lived the way we are taught, we would be able to forgive one another in order to have a healed country,” he said.

“We all know what our challenges are, let us conquer those challenges by living every day in ways that befit good Christians,” he added.

The President spoke at the Nairobi Club grounds on Thursday evening, when he presided over the National Bible Translation Fundraising dinner to help translate the bible into more local languages so that more Kenyans can read it in their indigenous languages.

Bible Translation and Literacy national director Rev Peter Munguti said the Bible has only been translated completely into 21 languages out of the 60 local languages in Kenya.

“This project is important as it is geared towards ensuring that every Kenyan will have the opportunity to read the bible in a language that speaks to their heart,” said Uhuru during the fundraising that was organised by Deputy President William Ruto, the Bible Society of Kenya and the Bible Translation and Literacy.

Uhuru also urged Kenyans to respect each other’s religious beliefs to foster national unity and cohesion.Deputy President Ruto called for support to help avail the word of God to Kenyans, who do access it in their local languages.

Quoting South African freedom icon and former President Nelson Mandela, Ruto said: “If you speak to a man in a language that he understands, it goes to his head. But if you speak to a man or woman in his or her own language, it goes to his or her heart.”

“We want the word preached in a language that goes straight to the heart of many Kenyans, who today do not have the Bible in their languages,” he added.

Rev David Oginde commended Uhuru for declaring that he would not sign the Parliamentary Service Bill 2018, that seeks to award MPs hefty perks.