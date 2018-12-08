World Bank gives Kisii Sh126m grant to enhance governance

The World Bank has given Kisii County a Sh126 million grant under the Kenya Devolution Support Programme (KDSP) to enhance governance at the grassroots, Governor James Ongwae announced on Thursday.

Ongwae, who assented to the Amendment Appropriation Supplementary Budget Bill, 2018/19, said it was necessary to adjust the county’s Sh11.9 billion budget to factor the grant, increased salaries for health workers and clear pending bills as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the press in his office, he said the national government had reduced the county’s budget by Sh238 million, therefore, the revised budget will address budget deficits and support from development partners.

“Small-holder Horticulture Marketing Programme (ShoMap) and artificial insemination have been allocated Sh3 million and Sh10 million more respectively in the supplementary budget,” he said.

The national government reduced the county’s equitable share budget by Sh221 million, prompting the county government to reduce its development budget from Sh4.2 billion to Sh4.05 billion.

In a report seen by People Daily, county Budget and Appropriation Committee chaired by Dennis Ombachi increased recurrent expenditure from Sh7.7 billion to Sh7.9 billion.

He told the County Assembly that personnel emoluments were increased from Sh4.9 billion to Sh5.2 billion while operation and maintenance budget was reduced from Sh2.79 billion to Sh2.74 billion

The committee removed Sh40 million allocated for the construction of Assembly chambers and increased funds for the construction of Ward Representative’s offices at the headquarters fromSh46.2 m to Sh6.2 m.

In its recommendation, the committee wants the county government to complete stalled projects to benefit residents before starting new ones, which is seen to be a waste of public funds.

“Kisii Level Six Hospital service charges be accounted for in relation to the amount collected, used and the Revenue director to attend budget meetings to explain consistency of revenue short falls” read the report in part.