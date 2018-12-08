Gwendo handed two years behind bars

Former Nominated Senator Joy Gwendo has been sentenced to two years in jail without an option of fine over graft charges.

Anti-Corruption court chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti handed her the sentence yesterday after failing to honour a plea bargain she entered with the prosecution to pay a Kisumu sacco Sh1.7 million in four months.

The magistrate ordered she be jailed without the option of fine because of ‘hoodwinking the court’. In August, Gwendo pleaded guilty to charges of abuse of office and issuing bad cheques of Sh2.2 million and was granted more time to pay Sh1.7 million to the complainants.

She had pleaded guilty to the charges after entering a plea bargain with DPP Noordin Haji to pay the full amount of Sh3 million in four installments.

The court found her dishonest for failing to honour her plea bargain agreement.In mitigation, Gwendo told the court she was remorseful and willing to meet the terms of the plea bargain.

She asked the court to consider a non-custodial sentence of all circumstances. However, the magistrate denied her the right of appeal, saying he had considered the mitigation.