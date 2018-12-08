Five matches on the cards as handball league breaks

Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) league takes a break after Saturday’s matches and is set to resume mid January with its conclusion tentatively slated for February paving theway for the Super Cup.

Kaloleni Grounds will on Saturday host five matches, where title contenders National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) take on rivals Ulinzi Sharks in a women league match that has all indicators of a thriller.

NCPB are second on the standings at 14 points, one ahead of the soldiers who are third. The two sides have played for six wins and one draw each with the millers having registered two draws while Sharks have one draw and a game at hand.

Sharks team manager Yusuf Kipruto is confident that they will carry the day and head to the break in second place. The side, under the tutelage of Obed Nyaga who will be absent during today’s match, is looking to clinch their first league title when the season concludes next year.

“We are fully prepared and despite missing the services of Valine Akoth and Beatrice Chebet, we will are in a good position to win this match. The first leg match ended in a draw as NCPB came from behind to equalize after our key players were out on technical fouls,” said Kipruto.

The other women league match will see holders and league leaders Nairobi Water, fresh from winning the East and Central Africa club championship in Zanzibar, play fourth placed Mt Kenya University (MKU). The Water women are looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to nine matches while the students are chasing a fifth win in ten matches.

In the men’s league, Tigers will open the day with a clash against MKU before playing Nanyuki later in the day. Generation face Gunners in another fixture.

Tigers, another military side, are the better team on paper compared to their opponents for the day as they are sixth on the log at 23 points from 10 wins and three draws in 16 matches. They also won the said matches in last season’s encounters. MKU are 15th on the log while Nanyuki are 18th at 12 points from six wins in 17 and 18 matches, respectively.