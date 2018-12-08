Munala named coach for KCB volleyball side.

KCB has appointed Japheth Munala as the new head coach for the volleyball team. His appointment which takes effect December 5 has also seen the volleyball outfit bring in seven players, completing a transformation that is meant to drive the team’s performance next season.

The move comes on the back of the team’s exemplary show at the just concluded national volleyball playoffs. KCB finished second effectively qualifying for the 2019 Africa Club Championship in Egypt.

Team patron Judith Sidi Odhiambo said the all-encompassing changes are bring fresh impetus to the squad ahead of next year’s competitions.

“We are delighted to have Munala back at KCB. We are hoping to tap his expertise, style, and philosophy in volleyball to take the team to the next level in local, regional and continental competitions”, said Odhiambo who is also the KCB Group Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.

The new players include Kenya’s most valuable centre player Violet Makuto, left attackers Noel Murambi and Leonida Kasaya, centre players Jemima Siangu and Christine Njambi, setter Veronica Kilabat and left attacker Truphosa Chepkemei.

The changes will also see at least 8 players leave the club at the end of this month. KCB technical team now comprises of head coach Japheth Munala,

Assistant coach David Kinga, strength and conditioning Coach Philadelphia Orlando and physio Simon Kibe. Munala is the immediate Kenya Pipeline coach. KCB Ladies volleyball team are 7 times East and Central Africa Volleyball champions.