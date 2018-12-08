Showdown expected in FIM event

Uganda Motocross team captain Maxime Van Pee is optimistic that their team of 40 riders will outshine hosts Kenya in the second and final FIM Central Africa Motocross Championship at Jamhuri Park racetrack Saturday.

A fight between two countries better known as “battle of Migingo” has never been a walk in the park as both countries have bantered over who comes out tops in the race.

Ugandans arrived Friday and are expected to test on the upgraded Jamhuri track in a race, which also doubles up as the ninth and final round of the National Motocross Championship.

Kenyans who fielded only nine riders during the first round in Busiika, Luweero district have named an equally strong side.

“After winning the first round in Kampala, we have decide to bring in a big team in a bid to capitalise on points. We have good riders and the competition is high locally in all classes which gives me confidence of results against Kenyans,” Maxime said.

The Kenya team MX2 squad has Maxine Wahome, Elias Sherman and Ethan Nyachae and Rolf Kihara. Kenya’s Pee Wee Class has the likes of Gisa Benzinge, Thuka Waweru, Hannah Nyambura, Jonross Nyachae and Dylan Hatanga.

Atete Benzinge, Wahome Mutai, Trey Garner and Zawadi Nyachae will compete in MX50 Class where the diminutives are expected to add some zest to the occasion held annually in Kenya and Uganda.

Ngugi Waweru has represented the country is a number of continental and regional motocross events will lead the country’s charge in MX1.T he event will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The practice session will take place in Saturday followed by the first heat on Saturday and the last two heats on Sunday.

Uganda won the opening round of the Central Africa Motocross on home soil, setting the stage for an exciting season of competition. The two day tournament saw Kenya trailing the Ugandans at the Busika racetrack in Kampala.