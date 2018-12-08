Turkana launches youth football tourney in Lodwar

In a bid to foster unity, cohesion and develop grassroots youth talents, the County Government of Turkana with support from Almasi Beverages Company held a youth football tournament in Lodwar Town last weekend.

The tournament brought together seven Sub-Counties of – Loima, Turkana Central, Turkana East, Turkana West, Turkana South, Turkana North and Kibish.

During the finals held at the Lodwar Prison ground, Loima out-lasted Turkana Central to lift the tournaments trophy and Sh90,000 in prize money through post-match penalties. The teams had earlier settled for a barren draw inside regulation time. The second and third placed teams took home Sh60, 000 and Sh30, 000 respectively.

“We have seen great talent on display today and we are happy Turkana youth have the talent to play in professional leagues,” said Phillip Gikunju Almasi General Manager.

Turkana Central were the first on the spot and Masuk made no mistake with a superb conversion. Loima’s skipper Emoni David also scored the first penalty for his side. Turkana Central scored its second and third spot kick as Loima faltered in its third.

It took the hands of Loima goalkeeper Leviticus Kuya who by the tip of his fingers saved the first penalty of the day to bring the scores to level point. Turkana Central lost its fourth and fifth shots. Loima went on to score the fourth and fifth goals through Johnstone Areki and Mohamud Yusuf for a 4-2 scoreline.