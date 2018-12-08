Wazito target Kangemi in second round

Wazito is hoping for another scalp this weekend when they host Kangemi All Stars at Camp Toyoyo as the National Super League (NSL) enters Round Two.

Despite both being winners last weekend in the opening round of the championship, the University of Nairobi side look certainly more dangerous.

Their recent 2-0 victory against league counterparts Nairobi City Stars at Hope Centre is evidence that the immediate former Premiership side is up for business. Coach Mohamed Ahmed must plan ahead against slum-based Kangemi who beat Kibera Black Stars marginally in a derby last Saturday.

Speaking to People Sports on phone, Coach Ahmed urged his charges to remain consistent even as he vowed to press on with his attack play methods.

“We did well last week in the season opener which was an encouragement. I am still assessing my team and looking at areas of improvement going forward,” said Ahmed who is lucky not to have injury concerns.

However he cautioned against complacency ahead of the Kangemi duel. “It will be a tough match against a team that won as well. We will not take anyone for granted and so my urge to the players is to stay focused,” he added.

Bidco United who faltered against Nairobi Stima this past Monday have a date with destiny at the Thika Stadium when they face bullish FC Talanta. Bidco under Coach Anthony Akhulia were humbled 2-1 at their own backyard by the power men.

Juma Abdalla’s Talanta spanked newcomers Eldoret Youth by 3-1 to underscore their mettle this campaign. However coach Abdalla wants his charges to keep their foot firmly on the ground.