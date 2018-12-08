Police face Butali in KHU league decider

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men premier league defending champions Kenya Police must at least draw or beat Butali Warriors to retain the title at the City Park stadium on Sunday at 3pm in the last hockey season fixture.

Commanding the standings with 60 points, the Law enforcers believe a win is possible but a stalemate will do the job for them against two-time champions Butali in one of the toughest seasons.

Commenting on their state of preparedness to relive last season glorious moment, Police skipper Oliver Echenje alongside the officers will walk in the pitch confident they will erect a barricade in their half to defend the title.

“We have no pressure because as the league stands, with a draw our part is done without having to necessarily win the match but we want to win. We are confident and psyched up for the match which prepares us for the African club championship but we are cautious because we face a good team,” commented Echenje.

The Western Kenya-based side are second on the log with 57 points and will be on a do or die mission for maximum points, three points which will lead to a 60-point tie whereby goal difference will see Butali win the league.

Butali beat former champions Strathmore Gladiators 3-0 on Sunday at the City Park Stadium while Police travelled to sink Nakuru 2-0 in an away clash.

Warriors coach Dennis Owaka confirmed pressure was on them when Police beat Nakuru 2-0 last weekend forcing Butali to beat Strathmore on Sunday to set a final date with the defending champs. Nakuru failed to cut down Butali’s work to chasing a stalemate against Police instead of a win after the hosts lost to Police.

“When we confirmed Police had won in Nakuru we knew pressure was on us so we had to step up and beat Strathmore. Now we have a tougher one against Police. To us this match is a final because we must win to win the title,” said Owaka.