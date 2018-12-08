Tips on effective remote business management

FRANCIS MULI

As the holiday season approaches, many businesses may suffer a slump or even shutdown if the proprietors take time off to relax.

However, this should not be the case. Any business you start should be able to thrive, whether you are around or not. Its success should not entirely depend on your physical presence, but be pegged on the brand you build. Here are some tips you can use to run your business from a distance:

Inform your diehard clients that you won’t be around

There are a lot of customers who come to your business because you are there, so do not ignore them.

They enjoy not only your service, but also your company and this is what keeps them coming.If you are gone, they are also gone. Inform them in advance so that they will not come expecting to see you but fail to.

Introduce your clients to the person left in charge

This will enable the person you leave in charge of the business to know how to treat individual customers. It is important to ensure that the good experience they have had in your business does not change, lest they leave.

Remember that it takes years to build a customer base, but just a single word or experience will send them away.

Use technology

With technology, you can monitor any business from anywhere. Install CCTVs to enable you monitor the progress of your business from anywhere and order changes where you need. Even if you do not monitor the business while you are away, you can use CCTV footage just in case your staff decide to mess up things.

Set goals and expectations before you go

Without goals, expectations and most importantly rules, your business will be running blindly. Bind your employees to a certain target and confine them to certain rules.

Also, set rewards for employees who meet their targets and achieve their objectives. This will encourage them to worker harder, smarter and within the set rules.

Trust your staffers

You can trust your employees fully, but it is good to show them trust in whatever they do. They feel appreciated, part of the business and most important they feel qualified to do the job.

Allow them to make some decisions and only chip in when your input is inevitable. Without trust, it will create a tense environment which is not good for productivity.