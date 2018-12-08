Entertaining presidents

Tell us about yourself

My name is Wendy Waeni, I am 13 years old and I go to Daima Primary School.

Where did your interest in acrobatics begin?

There used to be a team of acrobats living close to our home, and I really enjoyed watching them practise. I found myself imitating them, and it became a daily routine. With time, they accepted me as one of them, trained me, then gave me roles in some of their routines.

I kept practising with them and they started going with me to events as part of the team. After a while, I was part of almost all their routines. This is how I perfected my skills.

How do you balance school and acrobatics?

During the week, I concentrate fully on my schoolwork. I normally do my practice and attend events that I have been invited to during weekends.

During school holidays, that is April, August and December, is when I perform in events outside the country and do my global tours.

What are some of your achievements so far?

I have made tremendous achievements in acrobatics and gymnastics. I have done this for seven years, traveled to 102 countries and met several heads of state.

Who are some of these heads of state?

I have performed before Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, John Mahama of Ghana, Jacob Zuma of South Africa, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, John Magufuli of Tanzania, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Angela Markel of Germany, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete and former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

What are some of the challenges you face with being in the limelight?

When I walk along the streets of Nairobi, lot of people stop me to say hi, or take photos with me, and others want to buy me lunch.

Of late, it’s becoming hectic for me to walk in the streets. Sometimes I even get late for important meetings, because people want to talk to me and I can’t ignore them, as they are the ones who’ve made me who I am today.

What do you desire to be in future?

I dream to be a journalist, and I’m also passionate about wildlife. There are so many stories out there in the world that need to be told accurately: stories of war, success, injustice and a lot more. I believe I have what it takes to tell those stories.