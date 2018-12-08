Which is your latest gadget and what do you love in it?

My phone Samsung S6 because it is the best thing to Skype with my fans, it also captures good photos. It is part of the tools I use to reach out to my fans by chatting, posting and sharing my gigs and events. Just say it is part of me.

Do you prefer the DJ software or the whole equipment set?

I prefer both software and equipment because they both serve different aspects in our field of work. The best thing is to learn to use both to be on the safe side.

Have you ever made a mix that fans didn’t like?

In my experience I have never disappointed my fans because I do my homework before any show or event I am scheduled to perform.

Which gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My Hard Disk because it contains all of my projects, followed closely by my laptop then the turntable.

Do you have any childhood gadget that you still treasure?

(Laughs) that must be my toy car a mini black van it is still in my house in a shelf up to now.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

A certain phone I bought online, actually it was an Infinix Zero, I bought it at Sh18,000, but it was a fake. I was so annoyed that I ended up crushing it myself.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

Pioneer Serato controller and it cost me Sh105,000.

Which gadget and app do you use the most and why?

My phone because of chatting and communicating and for apps I believe that Facebook fits well in that category.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

A turntable (laughs) I like it.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

My decks because I have been eyeing for modern and better ones.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look at the brand or its output?

I go for output because some brands are big but they do not deliver.

The gadget you always wish you had?

EAT B-Sharp turntable because it’s the latest and best.