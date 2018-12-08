Share, like connect

BRIDE: MARY NDINDA

GROOM: JULIUS KANZA

DATE: AUGUST 18, 2018

VENUE: MATINYANI, KITUI

PHOTO AND VIDEOGRAPHY: MARK KITUKI (MARX MEDIA PRODUCTION)

MAKE-UP: SASHA ALEXIS

HAIR AND NAILS: JPRAISENATURALS (FLAIR BY BETTY)

BRIDESMAIDS DRESSES: ELIJAH (NAIROBI TEXTILES)

CAKE: GRACE (VISION CAKE | HOUSE, NAIROBI)

How did you meet?

Mary: We met at a friend’s wedding, then, we later after three months met on Facebook, exchanged contacts, started chatting, planned our first date… and the rest is history.

How long did you date?

We dated for two years before tying the knot.

How was the proposal?

It happened two weeks to the wedding, though I had two promise rings. The proposal one was the third. He surprised me in the house. I went out to throw waste and on coming back, I found him on one knee and he asked me to marry him.

How was it planning the wedding?

It wasn’t easy, as we stayed far from each other. I was in Nairobi, while he was out of the country. We got the help of a committee back at home.

Our parents really came through for us as far as this is concerned. We planned to have our wedding upcountry because many of our family members and friends stay there, and we wanted every one to attend, and also to be an inspiration to the little ones back at home.

How did you choose your service providers?

We sourced about half of them from online, and the other half were referrals from friends.

What are some of the challenges you faced?

Planning a wedding with one partner away was the major challenge, because sometimes we would have different choices, and convincing each other would be a huge hustle.

Did the day turn out as you had hoped?

Yes, our wedding met our expectations. The highlight was the turnout. People came in large numbers, and we were really happy.

Advice to couples planning a wedding?

Go for what you want and also what suits your budget. Having debts after the wedding day can be stressful.