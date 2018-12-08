Unleash your inner sniper

Do you want an epic activity that promises the thrills but without the risk of bruises? How about you give laser tag a go.

Chances are, most of us haven’t played this game, even less are aware of it. This could be because it is yet to catch on locally as a recreational option and since I had never played it, I jumped at the chance to try it recently.

Laser tag is a no-contact shooting game that uses harmless infrared beams and is both challenging and exciting.

It was my birthday month and I wanted to try out something different, not the usual party, cake and drinks. I have to say that it is one of the best birthdays I have had in a while.

My friends and I decided to settle on laser tag located at ABC Place, Westlands, about a 10-minute drive from the CBD. You can access it both by private and public means.

Apparently, it is such a trendy place as I had seen local celebrities share their experiences on Instagram, looking like they were having the time of their lives. But one can never know until they try it out, so that’s exactly what we did.

When my friends and I got there, it was a bit early and the attendants were such amazing hosts. Players from ages five and above can enjoy laser tag. A friendly event coordinator called Jamal, met us and explained how the game is played and gave us a thorough safety briefing.

Finally, we were kitted up with state of the art technology, which includes a vest and a laser gun, which will instantly get you feeling like an assassin from the future and looking the part.

Don’t worry the game is not as hard as I’d feared. On the contrary, it’s quite simple. You are divided into teams, which have to hunt down the opponents before they get you.

The game takes place in an inflated arena that can accommodate up to 10 people, and is pitch dark so as to enable you to spot and ‘destroy’ your opponents. You get 50 points with every shot landed. When you get shot multiple times, you have to sit in the sin bin until the game is finished.

The game is Sh500 per individual for 15 minutes, but I would recommend going in a group as its much cheaper and fun. You can enjoy different games. There is a solo game where it’s every man (or woman) for themselves and everyone else is fair game.Then there’s tag team where you team up with a sidekick to fight the other opponents.

Then there is James Bond where one has to be anonymously 007 and try to take the rest out and the rest have to figure it out who the spy is. For a fun weekend, this is one game that kids can definitely enjoy. It’s an ideal place for hosting a birthday party or just kicking it with your friends.

Afterward, we stopped over at Java within the vicinity for some caffeine as we headed out. So will you be the kind that runs around guns blazing or are you the kind that carefully preys the opponent until the perfect moment to shoot?