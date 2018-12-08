Dance the night away

December is here or should I say ‘drinkcember’ where all we do is meet up with friends to eat and drink at our favourite joints and clubs. But partying has changed over time and in the capital at least, there seems to be a shortage of places where one can really shake a leg.

Modern establishments are built to accomodate as many drinking patrons as possible, filling each inch of available space with a table and chairs with little or no space to dance. And they are all known as lounges now.

Well, currently and I am open to correction, we have two existing discos; Carnivore Simba Saloon, off Langata Road, and Tents, located right before City Cabanas, off Mombasa Road.

Back then it was famously known as Sahara City and thank God that it has finally been revived. For young folks who like to explore, this can be the right place for you to come and lose your disco virginity. It’s painted red and white with vintage leather seats, black trimmings and a lot of natural wood floors which takes us back to the heydays.

Indeed, if you talk to any lifelong Nairobi resident over a certain age, they’ll tell you stories about Sahara City, of the fancy DJ booth, the smoke, the disco lights, the sunken seating area and enormous floor where they danced to mixes by DJ Adams, Roy whose music remains majestic in the memories of many.

Nothing has changed, well apart from the name. Currently, there is an added outside bar, which is quite simple and pocket-friendly, with beers ranging from Sh200 and bottles ranging from Sh3,500 to Sh6,000.

Also, if in need of a space for a family gathering, farewell party or whatever, there is a garden which hosts live bands.

Food is also a plus at tents as they have theme nights and buffet that range from Sh 400 to Sh 2000. They are also known for massive events as they will be hosting the first ever 90s party on Jamhuri day with performances by Kanda Junior and Kracker Munyao. If the night gets too crazy, worry not as accommodation is in plenty.