Entertainment and Lifestyle

Jazz at J’s with Change

Faith Chebet December 9, 2018
December 9, 2018
Kato Change stringing the audience along with his acoustic guitar. By Chebet Korir Photo/John Ochieng

For those not aware of him, Kato Change is Kenya’s premiere jazz guitarist, who has created a distinctive sound.

His curiosity in guitar was nurtured by an emerging online community of musicians as he was selected to be one of 32 musicians worldwide to be part of the One Beat programme, a residency and tour that brings together musical leaders from around the world to create original work and develop a global network of civilly engaged music initiatives.

That aside, he was at J’s kitchen early this week and his performance was breathtaking. Dressed in a simple outfit, he walked in at around 11pm to an already turned up crowd which wasenjoying the in-house drinks.

Revelers went into a frenzy when he got on stage and invited a few artistes such as Miss Karun and Noel. He also performed some of his classics such as Dawn, Aparo and Dream Awake, which made the crowds shout in adoration.

