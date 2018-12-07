Court bars MPs from changing health insurance provider

Parliament is now entangled in a new legal battle with Liaison Health Care Limited after the insurer obtained orders barring the House from engaging the services of another health cover provider.

The orders were given almost two weeks after the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) cancelled the contract and advertised for a new health provider.

In a letter addressed to the PSC secretary and Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, Liaison Healthcare Limited, through its legal counsel Triple OK Law, told PSC to take cognizant of the orders issued on Monday by Justice Grace Nzioka staying the termination notice dated November 22 until all matters are resolved.