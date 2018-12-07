English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

BANDIT ATTACKS: 3 people killed in retaliatory attacks along the W.Pokot Turkana border

K24 Tv December 7, 2018
Bandits wreaking havoc along the West Pokot and Turkana boundaries have been put on notice should they continue engaging in renewed attacks and banditry activities.

This is after an 8 year old boy who was herding cattle was killed by suspected bandits at Karon village in North Pokot sub-county and another two were killed at Kaakong and Nakwomoru villages.

Speaking in Kapenguria, West Pokot Governor Prof. John Lonyangapuo issued a stern warning to bandits wreaking havoc along the border of the two counties. Lonyangapuo condemned the incidents calling on leaders and residents not to incite locals to retaliate in case of an attack.

