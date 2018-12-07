English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

TUM STRIKE OVER: Technical University of Mombasa student leadership call off strike

The student leadership of the Technical University of Mombasa, has called off their one week long strike.

The students were protesting against the university management over unresolved grievances.

This is after the university administration on Friday resolved to suspend, among others, a new regulation that barred students from sitting special exams whenever they failed to sit normal exam papers.

The University Vice Chancellor, Prof Joseph Rasowo, also assured that no student will be victimized should they miss sitting an exam due to fee problems.

TUM students association President Jurist Muchiri, said they were contented with the decision by the university to address their grievances.

