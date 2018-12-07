English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KPC, NHIF ARRESTS: 3 bosses from KPC and two others from NHIF arrested over graft

K24 Tv December 7, 2018
2,808 Less than a minute

Outgoing Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director, Joe Sang and two other officials have been arrested over various scandals plaguing KPC, among them the Kisumu Oil Jetty.

Sang was arrested alongside company secretary Gloria Khafafa and one other, and are being questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu.

This even as former National Hospital Insurance Fund(NHIF) CEO, Simeon Ole Kirgotty and two others have been arrested over a 1.5 billion shillings graft probe.

Show More

Related Articles

December 8, 2018
2,801

Uhuru urges Kenyans to adopt religious teachings

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Mohamed Haji
December 8, 2018
2,913

DPP wants Garissa varsity terror suspects placed on defence

December 8, 2018
2,793

Uhuru, South Africa deputy president in talks on agriculture, youth empowerment

December 8, 2018
2,688

Sang, Kirgotty among 8 arrested over graft