KPC, NHIF ARRESTS: 3 bosses from KPC and two others from NHIF arrested over graft

Outgoing Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director, Joe Sang and two other officials have been arrested over various scandals plaguing KPC, among them the Kisumu Oil Jetty.

Sang was arrested alongside company secretary Gloria Khafafa and one other, and are being questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu.

This even as former National Hospital Insurance Fund(NHIF) CEO, Simeon Ole Kirgotty and two others have been arrested over a 1.5 billion shillings graft probe.