Kenya welcomes probe on Ocampo over cases

Kenya has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expedite investigations into the conduct of former chief prosecutor Louis-Moreno Ocampo during his probe of the Kenyan case.

While welcoming the decision by Ocampo’s successor Fatou Bensouda to institute investigations into professional misconduct of the former prosecutor and his staff, Kenya also said stern action should be taken against those found culpable.

Kenya said allegations raised against their conduct are of serious nature and it expects more transparency and openness on the details and nature of investigations carried out.

Kenya has been accusing Ocampo of coaching, paying witnesses and promising some of them good life abroad if they agreed to testify against President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Cabinet Minister Henry Kosgey, former police chief Major General (rtd) Mohamed Hussein Ali, former head of Civil Service Francis Muthaura and journalist Joshua Sang’.

The case against all six was terminated for lack of evidence. The Kenyan government claimed that Ocampo had coached and bribed all the witnesses in the case.

Kenya has since urged the ICC State Parties to consider and adopt the proposed amendments to article 70 that aim at deterring misconduct by court officials.

The remarks were contained in Kenya’s statement presented during the ongoing 17th session of the Assembly of State Parties (ASP) to the Rome Statute.

“The allegations against former prosecutor should not be swept under the carpet. Kenya urges the Office of the Prosecutor to refer the allegations to an external, impartial and neutral entity to conduct an open and transparent audit of these allegations,” Kenya appealed.

In her remarks at the opening of the session, Bensouda said along with her dedicated team, they will continue to advance their independent and impartial mandate under Rome Statute with unshaken resolve.