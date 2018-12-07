Senate wants ministers probed over health equipment

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Senators now want all Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries who served in the Ministry of Health from 2015 when the multi-billion-shilling Managed Equipment Services (MES) lease to the 47 counties was signed, investigated.

Joint committees of Health, Devolution, Intergovernmental relations and Justice and Human Rights wants them interrogated to properly assign the responsibility for any gaps or impropriety.

Since 2015, the ministry has had Cabinet secretary James Macharia, who has since been moved to t Transport and the current one Sicily Kariuki.

Interrogate officials

As for Principal secretaries those who have served in the ministry include Hadija Kassachom, Nicholas Muraguri who is the lands Permanent secretary and Peter, Tum who is the current PS.

“Interrogate all cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries who served in the Health ministry from February 2015 to date in order to properly assign responsibility for any gaps or impropriety,” reads the report.

Consequently, the senators also want a special audit done on the said equipment and a report tabled in the senate within 60 days.

Legal action

In a report tabled in the Senate, the committees also want legal and administrative action taken on any person who may have been directly or indirectly involved in any impropriety in the MES contracting and implementation process that has seen the price increased from Sh3.6 billion to Sh9.4 billion.

In the report the committees also want a visit of all the 94 hospitals being serviced by MES to verify the type of equipment supplied, date that they were installed and the operational status.

Further they want all the five contracts isolated as well as be established on a case by case basis the value for money for each of the contract rather than a generalised conclusion on all the contracts.