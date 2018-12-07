After days of criticism, House suspends bill on perks

Members of Parliament yesterday shelved debate on the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) Bill which is seeking to address their welfare.

The bill was rushed in the First Reading last week where members were categorical that they will not be cowed on their push to take charge of their welfare by controlling their allowances, car loans and enhanced medical cover.

The bill was set to be slotted for the Second Reading in yesterday’s Order Paper after it sailed through First Reading without hitches last week.

This means the earliest the Bill can be passed is in February when Parliament resumes after the long recess. Parliament went for recess yesterday, the traditional two months during which members will have a chance to integrate with their constituents.

While presenting the House Business Committee (HBC) message, Leader of Majority Aden Duale avoided the topic.

The lawmakers said they will unanimously pass a new Bill seeking to have the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) delink from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), that is constitutionally mandated to determine their salaries and allowances.

Yesterday, members of the House Business Committee were not willing to comment on the matter.

President Uhuru on Wednesday vowed to reject the Bill, in which MPs are seeking to enhance their perks which include house allowances, car loans and an enhanced insurance cover.