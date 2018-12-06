English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

UNSUNG HEROES : Taib Abdurahman seeks to transform drug addicts in Mombasa county 

UNSUNG HEROES

K24 Tv December 6, 2018
2,722 Less than a minute

For sometime now the Coast region has for years  been flagged down as the drug capital of the country, with hundreds of youth being turned to zombies due to drugs and substance abuse..

Efforts to fight back the drug wave have faced a lot of resistance,with several people paying the ultimate price.

But Taib Abdurahman, a resident of Mombasa county remains unbowed and has decided to take the bull by the horn,reaching out to drug addicts and walking with them in their journey fighting addiction.

 

 

Show More

Related Articles

December 8, 2018
2,802

Uhuru urges Kenyans to adopt religious teachings

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Mohamed Haji
December 8, 2018
2,915

DPP wants Garissa varsity terror suspects placed on defence

December 8, 2018
2,794

Uhuru, South Africa deputy president in talks on agriculture, youth empowerment

December 8, 2018
2,689

Sang, Kirgotty among 8 arrested over graft