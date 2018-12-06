UNSUNG HEROES : Taib Abdurahman seeks to transform drug addicts in Mombasa county 

For sometime now the Coast region has for years been flagged down as the drug capital of the country, with hundreds of youth being turned to zombies due to drugs and substance abuse..

Efforts to fight back the drug wave have faced a lot of resistance,with several people paying the ultimate price.

But Taib Abdurahman, a resident of Mombasa county remains unbowed and has decided to take the bull by the horn,reaching out to drug addicts and walking with them in their journey fighting addiction.