English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MATERNAL HEALTHCARE BOOST : Ultra-modern Mother and child hospital opened in Makueni county
Residents of Makueni county are yet again set to benefit from the county’s ambitious health projects, aimed at ensuring the residents gain access to quality health care services, with the unveiling of an ultra-modern mother and child hospital, said to be the first public facility to offer aqua-birth services.
The 120 bed capacity facility was officially launched by first lady Margret Kenyatta.