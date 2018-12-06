English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MATERNAL HEALTHCARE BOOST : Ultra-modern Mother and child hospital opened in Makueni county 

K24 Tv December 6, 2018
Residents of Makueni county are yet again set to benefit from the county’s  ambitious health projects, aimed at ensuring the residents gain access to quality health care services,  with the unveiling of  an ultra-modern  mother and child hospital, said to be the first public facility to offer  aqua-birth services.

The 120 bed capacity facility was officially  launched  by first lady Margret Kenyatta.

 

