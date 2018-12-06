English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KPC GRAFT PURGE : CS Munyes admits corruption at corporation led to loss of Shs. 2.3Billion

KPC GRAFT PURGE

December 6, 2018
Petroleum and mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes has admitted Kenya Pipeline is littered with corruption and promised to unearth individuals behind the oil spillage  scam  which has cost the state corporation 2.3 billion shillings.

Munyes speaking Thursday afternoon in parliament, announced the formation of a forensic  audit team to investigate the oil spillage losses made up  of marketers and ministry officials.

This is as the CS admitted the  presence  of powerful political interests as being behind the mess at the lucrative  state firm .

 

 

