KPC GRAFT PURGE : CS Munyes admits corruption at corporation led to loss of Shs. 2.3Billion

Petroleum and mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes has admitted Kenya Pipeline is littered with corruption and promised to unearth individuals behind the oil spillage scam which has cost the state corporation 2.3 billion shillings.

Munyes speaking Thursday afternoon in parliament, announced the formation of a forensic audit team to investigate the oil spillage losses made up of marketers and ministry officials.

This is as the CS admitted the presence of powerful political interests as being behind the mess at the lucrative state firm .