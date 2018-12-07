FKF rolls out Stars preparations for AFCON, seek Sh200m

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) needs Sh 200 million for Harambee Stars to feature in the final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ghana as well as the event proper slated for unconfirmed venue in June 2019.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa set the figure after the federation confirmed to the government that Stars had qualified to the biannual Africa event after Sierra Leone ban was upheld by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“We have already notified the government of the good news of Stars qualification and are only waiting for budgetary allocation,” said Mwendwa while rolling out a deliberate policy for the national team to feature in high-profile friendly matches ahead of AFCON.

He said Kenya’s road to 2019 AFCON was confirmed by CAF last Friday during its congress, which implies that Stars last qualifyiong match against Ghana’s Black Stars next March in Accra will be a mere formality to both teams which have already earned qualification.

The federation has lined up friendly matches for Stars including one for thanksgiving for Kenyans fans against an unidentified country as well as another tentative one against Reggae Boys of Jamaica in March ahead of AFCON.

Mwendwa made the announcement even as he expressed gratitude in the rise of Kenyan football in the recent past.

“The senior national women and men’s national teams have performed exceptionally well not least the junior teams and this is a manifestation that football in the country is growing,” he said.

In the meantime, the FKF boss said there will be a bonus structure to benefit Stars technical bench and players to ensure the team does well in AFCON.

“We want to emulate other countries and our primary target is to make sure Harambee Stars breaks the duck in AFCON by going past the preliminary stages.