Lady rider named for weekend’s FIM Central Africa Challenge

Motocross 2 lady rider Maxine Wahome is among the riders picked to carry the country’s flag at the FIM Central Africa Challenge (CAC) slated for Jamhuri Park this weekend.

Maxine, one of the fastest rising riders, will ride a KTM 250. Also in the mix are the MX2 trio Elias Sherman, Ethan Nyachae and Rolf Kihara.

The Pee Wee Class has the likes of Gisa Benzinge, Thuka Waweru, Hannah Nyambura, Jonross Nyachae and Dylan Hatanga.

Atete Benzinge, Wahome Mutai, Trey Garner and Zawadi Nyachae will compete in MX50 Class where the diminutives are expected to add some zest to the occasion held annually in Kenya and Uganda.

Ngugi Waweru, who has represented the country at a number of continental and regional motocross events, will lead the country’s charge in MX1.

The practice session will take place on Saturday followed by the first heat on the same day, and the last two heats on Sunday.

Uganda won the opening round of the Central Africa Motocross on home soil, setting the stage for an exciting season of competition.

The two-day tournament saw Kenya trailing the Ugandans at the Busika racetrack in Kampala.

Meanwhile, Team Uganda is expected in the country later in the week in time for the regional season finale which will also count towards the ninth and last round of the Kenya Motocross Championship.

Ugandans are expected to field the Orland and Van Pee siblings in their line-ups against Team Kenya which has been practising at Jamhuri Park.

The two families are no strangers to the Jamhuri park racetrack having dominated previous regional extravaganza.

The current torrential rains are also expected to spice up the event sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).