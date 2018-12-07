Wahome wraps memorable season with Italian side Scuadra

Barry Silah @obel_barry

UK-based Kenyan F3 driver Jeremy Wahome (pictured) wrapped up his 2018 campaign in awesome fashion racing for Italian outfit -Scuadra Villorba Corsa (SVC).

Jeremy, who started his motorsport career with go-karts, has in 2018 been racing in the FIA Asian Formula 3 Championship where he finished 12th overall.

The 19-year-old Wahome is looking forward to a successful 2019: “That’s what we’re trying to figure out now. There’s a lot of changes going on in the European Formula 3 environment, so we’re waiting for confirmations, and of course looking for sponsors.”

However, finishing 12th overall was quite encouraging to the fast-rising Kenyan speedster.

“Overall, it’s been an interesting year in Asia with a new car, new team, new championship. Round Three in Shanghai and Round Four in Ningbo China were exciting. It was a new circuit for me with exciting new challenge. Generally, I enjoyed the racing in Asia and trying out new circuits. A lot of valuable lessons were learnt along the way so it’s been a great year,” said Wahome.

The former Hillcrest School started racing when he was eight years in the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club Go-Karting championship, competing in the 60cc category.

“I graduated to the 100 cc category in 2012 and 2015 I finished second in the championship,” he said.

In 2015 he made the step up to single seaters racing (formula cars) having driven the car for the first time in December 2014. He began racing in the Formula BMW Asia Cup series in August 2015 where he managed to stand on the podium thrice with two second place finishes and one third place finish. He also won the rookie award three times.

Young Wahome did not finish the championship because he had to move school in the UK, so I could race there the following year.