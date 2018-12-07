Nyamira Speaker disbands House committees

Nyamira County Assembly Speaker Moffat Teya has disbanded House committees following uproar over representation.

Only the House Business Committee and that of Selection were spared.

Teya, while issuing a statement over the cancellation of activities of the Standing Committees, said his decision was informed by concerns which were previously raised by members of the Assembly touching on dual responsibilities of members and unprocedural inclusion of members in the committees.

The move comes as the Assembly yesterday passed a supplementary budget which had dragged on for the last two months.

The Sh6.8 billion supplementary budget was tabled in the House by the chairman of the budget committee Richard Onyikwa. ECDE teachers, who have not been paid for the last nine months, were the major beneficiaries in the budget as their salaries and other allowances were factored in.

Meanwhile, panic has gripped staffers at the county Assembly after detectives from Nairobi arrived to investigate claims of rampant corruption.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers yesterday raided county offices to investigate alleged irregularities surrounding tendering and procurement of the Assembly’s administration block worth Sh379 million.