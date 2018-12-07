Ngilu plan to equip youth with job skills

Kitui County government has started a programme to solve youth unemployment by equipping them with skills to enable them to secure formal and informal jobs.

About 1,000 youths have received artisanal, mining, garment making and driving skills training, in partnership with South Eastern Kenya University (Seku), among others.

“The county is endowed with immense resources including minerals, livestock, tourism and agriculture and to fully exploit them, the youth need to be equipped with skills that can better their standards of living,” said Governor Charity Ngilu, during the graduation of 424 youths, who have been undertaking skills training at the university.

Other youths have already ventured into self-employment or secured jobs after the training. Ngilu said the garment making plant in the outskirts of Kitui town will hire all the youths trained on the course, adding that creation of wealth, through addressing unemployment, is part of her five-point agenda manifesto.

She said her administration will train at least 1800 youths in ICT. Seku Vice Chancellor Prof Geoffrey Muluvi said ICT training can transform information flow and general success in all spheres of governance.