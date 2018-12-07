Munyes snubs Senate team summons, again

Petroleum and Mining Cabinet secretary John Munyes yesterday failed to appear before the Senate Energy committee, where he was expected to explain current events at Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC).

In particular, the CS was expected to explain the loss of Sh2.5 billion in oil leakage and other financial improprieties at the state-owned corporation.

This was the second time that he snubbed invitations to appear before the committee as he had cancelled an earlier invitation on Wednesday.

Committee chairman Ephraim Maina, who is the Nyeri senator, said members were getting impatient with Munyes and resolved to summon him.

Yesterday, Petroleum Principal secretary Andrew Kamau and Chief Administrative Secretary John Musonik told the committee that Munyes had travelled out of town on official duty.

The senators, however, accused the CS of ignoring the invite, saying he could not be allowed to fix the date to appear before them. “The issues before us are of national importance, so we have decided to summon him to appear without fail,” said Maina.

Appearing before the Senate Legal Committee on Wednesday, DPP Noordin Haji said the State had lined up a number of top KPC managers to be arraigned in court over corruption-related charges.

Sources say the probe into KPC could reveal the country’s biggest corruption scandal, allegedly involving Sh70 billion.