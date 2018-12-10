Celebrating Kenya-Japan cordial relationship

Toshitsugu Uesawa

On this day, every year, we celebrate the birthday of the Emperor of Japan, as a national holiday of my country.

The history of the Imperial family of Japan can be traced back to more than 2,600 years ago. The present emperor is the 125th emperor, and the Imperial family of Japan is the oldest continuous hereditary monarchy in the world.

This is my 3rd Emperor’s Birthday celebration since I arrived here as Ambassador of Japan. I would like to express my appreciation for the kindness that so many Kenyans have shown me during these years.

On such an important anniversary it might be appropriate to look back on the three years I have spent in Kenya: Of all the events that I have participated in, the highlight was the 6th Tokyo International Conference on African Development — TICAD VI — which was held right after I took up my current position.

Stakeholders of African development gathered here in Nairobi from countries and institutions around the world to attend the biggest conference on African Development in the world.

There were 35 heads of state and tens of ministers in attendance, and Nairobi was overflowing with people involved in African development. Fruitful discussions followed and the Nairobi Declaration — which outlined the mechanisms by which African development priorities were to be fulfilled — was the final outcome of such deliberations.

The Nairobi Declaration was anchored on three pillars: promoting structural economic transformation through economic diversification and industrialisation; promoting resilient health systems for quality of life; and promoting social stability for shared prosperity.

I believe most Kenyans will immediately notice that these pillars are very much aligned with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” national priorities, which centre on manufacturing, universal healthcare, affordable housing, and food security.

That 2016 conference was the first TICAD conference held in Africa and it was my great honour that I could lead this historical TICAD as Japanese Ambassador to Kenya.

The fact that TICAD was held in Kenya exemplified the maturity of the historically rich and deep relationship between Japan and Kenya. I would add that it also predicted new and greater progress for our partnership.

Since then, I have put my full strength into the promotion of Japan-Kenya friendship. Development is not a charity, but it is a way to create jobs and to promote happiness and the opportunity for a decent life created by the hands of hardworking individuals.

I believe that my African friends do not need to copy development or political models from Western countries or Asian countries including Japan. I hope my African friends, the most dynamic people in the world, will create their countries in their own ways.

Kenya is the biggest recipient of Japanese Overseas Development Assistance in sub-Saharan Africa, and we have implemented many projects together.

I am proud that Japan could co-host the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference hosted by Kenya a week ago as the biggest donor. A free and open Indo-Pacific region is the diplomatic vision that Japan aims to foster through the blue economy.

Since I became Ambassador of Japan to Kenya, I have met with President Uhuru on various occasions, starting from the credentialing ceremony which officially started my service here as ambassador.

Subsequently, there have been bilateral meetings on the occasions when we have had high-level visitors from Japan; and ceremonies for the launching of Japanese development assistance projects.

On most of these occasions, I have enjoyed the honour and pleasure of talking with him directly in Kiswahili, which is my special skill. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all friends of Japan, who have supported me and my staff at the Embassy of Japan in the course of our work here.

The biggest goal of Japanese people in Kenyan development is to help in promoting Kenyan goals and priorities that have been selected by Kenyans themselves.

We Japanese people think it is our duty to dance with African rhythm and tone in all fields including development and political collaboration.

I have no doubt that in years to come, this partnership between our two nations will lead to even greater achievements for the benefit of the Kenyan people.—The writer is Japan’s Ambassador to Kenya.