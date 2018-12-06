House to pass NYS law today

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Members of the National Assembly are today expected to pass a bill seeking to restructure the National Youth Service (NYS) before they break for their December recess.

MPs termed passage of the bill urgent, saying recruitment of officers could only take place once it becomes law. They asked relevant authorities to hold individuals who have tainted NYS image accountable.

Leader of Majority Aden Duale, MPs Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and Ali Wario (Bura, among others lauded NYS work in shaping the lives of youth.

“Unless the bill is passed, NYS cannot recruit. Those who took its money must be held accountable. They must return it,” he said.

The National Youth Service Bill 2018 seeks to, among other things, turn NYS into a corporate entity to strengthen its operations and management.

It is also meant to seal loopholes that have seen NYS lose billions of shillings through dubious payments in recent years.